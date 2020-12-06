There is no denying that actor Vidya Balan is a true saree connoisseur and she can slay any saree with the utmost ease and elegance. She loves experimenting and makes sure that she gives an ethnic twist to a regular saree by either opting for jazzy blouses or silhouettes. The 41-year-old actor never fails to impress us with her style. For a photoshoot recently, the actor donned a beautiful striking red cotton saree by the label Suta and we are in love! Also Read - Alaya F Is Hotness Personified In Rs 8K Pinstripe Jacket And Mini Skirt, See PICS

Vidya wore a Laal Chumki saree by the label Suta. The mulmul red saree, also known as muslin cotton, is a must-have for your wardrobe. The actor always supports the local Indian brands and her Instagram page is proof of that.

If you want to make sarees look cool and sassy, then take sartorial inspiration from Vidya. Also, you are in love with Vidya’s red saree and would like to add it to your wardrobe, then we have good news for you. This gorgeous red saree is available online for buying on Suta’s website and is worth Rs 2,400. The saree is reasonable and will not burn a hole in your pocket. Here’s the proof:

Vidya opted for a matte-finish makeup, and hint of lipstick. She let her eyes do the talking and opted for a bold streak of kajal, eyeliner and mascara-laden eyelids. The Dirty picture actor tied her hair in a slick middle-parted ponytail.

Vidya was last seen in Shakuntala Devi which was released on Amazon Prime. She was praised for her flawless performance in the movie. The movie also starred Sanya Malhotra who essayed the role of her on-screen daughter.