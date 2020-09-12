Actor Vidya Balan’s love for saree is well known. Time and again, she has been vocal about her love for the traditional garment. The actor aces saree like no one else, she adds a pinch of style and sexiness every time she wears one. Over the years, she has played a major role in resurrecting our love for the sarees. From pulling off Mangalakari Silk, floral embroidered, Kanjeevaram to a traditional pattu, the actress carries the garment elegantly and loves flaunting them both on and off-screen. Also Read - The Quarantine Haircut: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Chops Hair, Flaunts Her Bangs

In a recent post on Instagram, Vidya shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a saree. She looked like an epitome of grace in multi-color organza saree which is hand-painted with Kalamkari motifs; featuring zardozi and dabka highlights. She paired this with a gold metallic handwoven lampi blouse. Also Read - Best Weight Loss Tea: Cinnamon Tea Will Help You Reduce Those Extra Kilos You Got in Quarantine

The saree worn by Vidya in the picture was from the brand Itrh. The gorgeous saree is worth Rs 63,749 on sale, while the original worth of the six-yards is Rs 74,999. Also Read - Manage Fever By Taking The Right Dose Of Medication, Suggest Expert

You can check out, the saree in the link below:

https://www.azafashions.com/products/kalamkari-saree-with-blouse/169044

Vidya glammed her look with smokey eyes, nude lips, and statement earrings, she opted for a middle-parted bun.

In the past too, Vidya has left us floored with her signature look. In August, Vidya Balan’s black Sambalpuri saree became a talking point among the fashion lovers, also because of it’s unique mathematical equation print. The gorgeous traditional saree had a red border, which added more grace to it.



Vidya captioned the picture, “This saree is a Sambalpuri bandha (tie and dye) silk. Woven over period of one month in kendupali, Sonepur, Handwoven by Ramakant Meher, with mulberry bangalore silk yarn.” She wore this saree for the E-promotions of Shakuntala Devi. During an online auction, a 20-year-old girl won the bid at amount of Rs 55,000.

Will you buy this gorgeous outfit for your next outing?