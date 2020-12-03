Actor Vidya Balan loves her saree, and she often flaunts her six-yards. She left us mesmerised once again in a beautiful hand-painted black floral saree by the brand The Haelli. Vidya looked ethereal and we couldn’t help but fall in love. Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Wants to Hijack Bollywood: Shiv Sena's Strong Opinion on UP CM's Meeting With Film People Over New Film City

Vidya opted to wear this saree for a webinar. Her saree featured Fuchsia hand-painted flowers, printed over black Uppada Silk which gave a perfect twist to this ethnic attire. She teamed up her saree with a black collar blouse which amplified the look even more. Vidya accessorised her look with a vintage neckpiece and a cuff bracelet. She opted for minimal makeup, with just kohled eyes and nude lips. Hair neatly tied in a bun, Vidya looked elegant and graceful.

Check out her post:

Vidya wore this saree for a webinar with Shaila organization. The saree from The Haelli is worth Rs 6499 and is available on the company’s website for buying. If you loved Vidya’s look and want to add it to your wardrobe, then this is your cue.

Vidya loves wearing silk sarees, there have been many instances. For an event, Vidya opted for an Ash grey Chanderi silk saree. The saree featured gold motifs and had a matching border, she teamed it up with a grey silk blouse.

She looked gorgeous in a Mocca-brown lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, pastel nail paint, and dewy makeup. She went for minimal accessories and wore a ring and statement earrings. This saree by Boveee is worth Rs 5k and this too is available online for buying.

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in the film Shakuntala Devi that released on Amazon Prime Video.