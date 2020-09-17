Vidya Balan’s undying love for sarees is known to everyone. Her elegance and charm when combine with an ethnic six-yard, look like a vision. The Tinseltown diva has a tasteful collection of different varieties of saree. She never fails to impress the fashion police with her style statement and look gorgeous each time we see her pictures. Also Read - Vidya Balan Just Wore a Saree Worth Rs 63k And We Are Awestruck - See Viral Photos

The ‘Shakuntala Devi’ actor likes to opt for timeless textiles and keeps on showcasing them so that more and more people can extend their support. She recently shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen pulling off a stunning Chanderi silk saree. In case you have missed this look, check it out below. Also Read - Vidya Balan: I am a Feminist Work-in-Progress | Exclusive Interview



Vidya Balan look simple yet classy in this ash grey coloured saree from the label Bovee. It features golden motifsall over rounded off with a matching border. She paired this stunning saree witha grey silk blouse. To make her look more appealing, she opted for a few accessories like a pair of statement earring and a huge ring. She completed her look with a middle-parted, sleek hairdo and glowy make up.

You can also get this dazzling look in no time. All you need to do is to buy this beautiful silk saree which is affordable and costs just Rs. 5000. Isn’t it a good news? What are you waiting for then? Boveee.com is the site where you can purchase this gorgeous six-yard.