Women who indulge in regular and vigorous exercise have a lower probability of dying from cardiovascular diseases and cancer. This is what a recent research conducted at the University Hospital A Coruna states. This means that having a good exercise capacity can save you from developing heart ailments.

Vigorous workouts actually prepare your heart and body for difficult challenges or extreme stress, factors that are responsible for the onset of heart diseases. The exercises help in a better flow of blood and oxygen throughout the body. Also, body fat remains regulated preventing the likelihood of causing cholesterol related problems.

Considering all the benefits that come with vigorous exercise, here we tell you about certain workouts that you must do on a daily basis. Read on to know about them.

Aerobic exercise

Aerobic or cardio exercises including running, cycling, jogging, etc. can increase your heart rate and breathing capacity. In case you have joint problems, you can go for some low-intensity workouts like walking or swimming. Doing aerobic exercises can keep your lungs, heart, and circulatory system healthy. If you do not want to go outside or hit a gym, that is not a problem. You can do cardiovascular exercises even at home. For example, jump rope. Apart from keeping your heart healthy, it can improve your hand and foot coordination. You can also do aerobic strength circuits.

Strength training

To do strength training, you can use a weight (even your own body weight) or a resistance band. You can do this twice or thrice a week. Also, make sure you take enough time between sessions to let your muscles recover better.

Stretching

Stretching is not a high-intensity exercise but it can help you do other workouts without any problem. It helps in warming up your body and increasing the body’s flexibility.