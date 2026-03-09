Home

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna pair up for Manyavar Mohey wedding campaign; know why it’s unique

The collaboration between Manyavar and Mohey, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has taken the internet by storm. Scroll down to know details of the campaign.

The wedding of popular South Indian actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda was almost a digital celebration. The internet were in awe with each glimpse of the couple together. In recent news, the two ethnic wear brands, Manyavar and Mohey, have come up with a fresh campaign for the wedding season. The icing on the cake is that the campaign features the newlyweds Rashmika and Vijay. The thoughtful campaign has been developed and executed by Prachar Communications. The choice of the couple is being widely talked about as the campaign is grabbing all the attention across social media.

Campaign in the wedding season

The campaign featuring the new filmy couple is an amalgamation of storytelling techniques with the wedding celebrations in India, but with a modern touch. The launch has been done on digital media along with many social media platforms. The long-term vision of the campaign is set through cinema and print. Outdoor advertising is also on the list.

According to Prachar Communications, the whole campaign was executed in less than three days, including the conceptualisation. The campaign is highly significant, as the two actors recently got married, and the internet is in love with everything about the adorable couple.

Online engagement of the campaign

After the launch of the campaign made in collaboration between Manyavar and Mohey, the post, which featured the two actors, became viral and became the talk of the town, with over 120 million views. With over 8.5 million likes, the internet users have expressed appreciation for the campaign in the comment section.

What do the two actors have to say for the campaign?

The newly married Rashmika Mandanna about the campaign said, “Manyavar Mohey has a beautiful way of celebrating weddings through emotion and storytelling, and that’s what made this association special for me. The outfits are not just elegant and fashionable but also showcase incredible craftsmanship and attention to detail.”

Rashmika’s wife, Vijay Deverakonda, said, “This campaign stood out for me because it captures the real energy and dynamics of relationships. The concept, the music, the outfits—everything came together in a way that feels contemporary yet deeply connected to tradition. The collaboration with Rashmika and the team was energising, and seeing how the audience responded so enthusiastically reinforced how impactful well-executed storytelling can be.”

Brand and agency

The Director at Prachar Communications, Rakshit Jain, said that the campaign was put into execution under a tight timeline and greatly benefited from the partnership with Manyavar. The Chief Revenue Officer at Manyavar, Vedant Modi, said that the idea of the campaign was to capture the energy, fun, and emotion of modern weddings.

The campaign is gaining online attention, and internet users have loved the feature of the newlyweds, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

