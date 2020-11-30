In a shocking revelation, it was found that in COVID-19 cases, asymptomatic patients are more prone to viral load than symptomatic patients. The study was published in the journal infection which stated that a team of researchers examined six different samples of patients with COVID-19 results to understand the coronavirus infection course and viral load. Also Read - Govt Says 30 Crore People Will Be Vaccinated by August 2021 as Tally Reaches 94.31 Lakh Mark

The team of researchers for the study collected nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, oral cavity, rectal, saliva, urine, and blood samples from patients who were hospitalised due to Covid-19.

The researchers collected a total of 360 samples from 60 patients, out of which 25 percent did not show any symptoms and 75 percent showed symptoms.

The samples were analysed by The Public Health Institute of Turkey Virology Reference and Research Laboratory.

The findings read that the viral load of asymptomatic patients was higher compared with symptomatic patients. It further said that the viral load showed a negative trend with increasing age, whereas there was a significant decrease in viral loads with increasing disease severity.

“This study demonstrates that asymptomatic patients have higher SARS-CoV-2 viral loads than symptomatic patients, and unlike in the few studies in the literature, a significant decrease in viral load was observed with increasing disease severity,” the researchers wrote.

“Covid-19 is a complicated puzzle with pieces of many colours and shapes. Further, virologic and immunological studies are urgently needed to put all the pieces together and see the big picture,” the researchers added.

COVID-19 cases in India and worldwide is surging at a rapid pace. India, today, reported that there have been at least 9,431,600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. As of Monday morning, 137,139 people had died.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, about 71% of new Covid-19 deaths are reported from Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.