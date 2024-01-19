Home

Viral Relationship Trend: All About Orange Peel Theory That Has Left Internet in Splits – Check Reactions

Orange peel theory is the latest viral trend that has got several couples in their grip and the internet is raining memes.

Orange Peel Theory: Till what lengths are ready to go for your partner? How much do you care? Well, this little exercise will probably help you determine this all. The viral orange peel theory is the latest relationship trend that is going viral on the internet. In this age of trend and viral content, this is yet another fad on the block.

So what is the orange peel theory? The theory suggests that small gestures and acts of service as simple as peeling an orange for your partner may be an indication of their willingness to take the relationship forward in a healthy stride.

“The orange people theory essentially describes when your partner takes the initiative to do something for you, something you’re perfectly capable of doing on your own,” explains a TikToker.

HOW NETIZENS REACT TO ORANGE PEEL THEORY

It has been raining memes on different social media platforms.

main oranges peel karna chahta hoon pic.twitter.com/tD6l0zL6GE — vipin (@djfrankkie) January 17, 2024

The orange peel theory is spiralling on the internet.

Different dating trends have emerged in the past year.

There is no denying that little gestures may reveal a lot about one’s attitude. But, these viral trends appear to bring out the layer of fun. Relationships are more complicated and have several layers, more than a single peel of orange. Experts suggest that such viral trends should not always be taken seriously in crucial matters like relations. It’s all fun and games till it really is.

The Internet can surprise us with bizarre things, but utilising the information for the right things and optimal levels speaks of media literacy.

So, would you try this orange peel theory with your partner?

