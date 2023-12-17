Home

A video shared by US Designer Gunnar Deatherage showcases his creative display of a dress crafted entirely from condoms. His creations serve as both a fashion piece and raising awareness around sexual health.

Viral: US Designer Crafts a Stunning Dress Out of Expired Condoms, Internet Buzzes With Reactions- WATCH

In a creative effort to raise awareness about AIDS prevention and sexual health, US designer Gunnar Deatherage came up with a dress made out of expired condoms. Yes, you have heard that right! In the video shared by the designer, Deatherage explains all the processes and the hard work that went into crafting this unique dress. He documents how he used condoms in the floor-length dress and turned hundreds of them into flower-like shapes. Scroll down to watch!

THE PROCESS OF DRESS

In the video, Deatherage can be seen using expired condoms to decorate the hems of the dress. Demonstrating his artistic talent, he unpacks the condoms, transforms them into flower-like shapes using pins and zip ties, and applies a golden hue to infuse glamour and splendour. These floral-shaped condoms are then intricately tied to the black dress, giving a dress full Met Gala vibe.

WHY HE CHOSE TO DO THAT?

Deatherage’s unique idea was to address the understanding of sexual health. A new study has found out that many low-income, straight men avoid using condoms despite knowing the risks. The stigma attached to condoms often casts them as a compromise to masculinity, discouraging open discussions on the subject. There is less awareness and education on such essential concept. The creative display of condoms on a dress is indeed inspiring. This can further open up the conversation around sexual health and normalise the use of condoms.

INTERNET REACTIONS

The YouTube video has gathered over 79 lakh views. It has garnered an overwhelming response, with viewers expressing admiration for Deatherage’s remarkable talent. One user wrote, “Beautiful! I lost 3 friends to AIDs in the 1990s and truly appreciate the push for safe sex. Thank you!!!!” Another commented, “Don’t care what you put on it, I would wear the heck out of that dress! What a beautiful way to spread awareness.”

