Home

Lifestyle

Virat Kohli Fitness: Inside King Kohli’s Workout And Diet Plan That Keeps Him in Shape

Virat Kohli Fitness: Inside King Kohli’s Workout And Diet Plan That Keeps Him in Shape

Virat Kohli is only a cricket icon known for his exceptional on-field performance but also a fitness role model for the youth. Many cricketers within and outside of the team have taken inspiration fro

Virat Kohli Fitness: Inside King Kohli's Workout And Diet Plan That Keeps Him in Shape

Virat Kohli is only a cricket icon known for his exceptional on-field performance but also a fitness role model for the youth. Many cricketers within and outside of the team have taken inspiration from King Kohli. Ever wondered how he maintains that chiselled physique and relentless energy on the pitch? Here are 5 fitness and diet secrets that King Kohli incorporates into his regime.

Trending Now

High-Intensity Workouts: Virat Kohli Swears by high-intensity workouts that include a combination of strength training, cardio and agility exercises. His fitness routine is designed to enhance overall strength, endurance and flexibility, helping him stay at the top of his game. Discipline in Training: Consistency is key in Kohli’s fitness plan. He adheres to a disciplined training schedule, ensuring that he never compromises on his workouts. Whether in-season or during breaks, the dedication to his training remains unwavering. Customised Diet Plan: King Kohli’s diet plan is carefully crafted to meet the demands of his rigorous training sessions and cricket matches. His meals are strategically timed to optimise energy levels and aid in recovery. Mindful Nutrition: Kohli follows a philosophy of mindful eating, emphasising the quality of food over quantity. His diet is rich in foods, incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, and nutrient-dense sources to support his overall well-being. Adequate Hydration: Staying hydrated is a non-negotiable part of Kohli’s routine. Hydration is important for performance and recovery, and he ensures that he consumes an ample amount of water throughout the day.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.