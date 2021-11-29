Virgil Abloh, the founder of the fashion company Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton, passed away on Sunday due to cancer. He was 41 years old. In 2019, Virgil Abloh was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare aggressive form of cancer. He has been revered and served as a true-blue icon for many people. Several stars, right from Hollywood to Bollywood, grieved on his demise.Also Read - Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Fashion Designer, Dies of Cancer at 41

Virgil made a remarkable statement in the fashion world and was one of the first Black designers to head a European Luxury house. He was known for his remarkable fashion choices, like dress wear, streetwear and the luxury world. Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Sussanne Khan offered their condolences to late Virgil Abloh. Celebs like Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, David Beckham and a lot of other renowned artists expressed their

Taking it to the Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra, uploaded a picture of Bernard with a caption," Gone too soon."

Karan Johar, too, expressed his grievance. Taking it to the Instagram story, his caption read,” This is just heartbreaking. RIP! What an immensely talented fashion force. He will be sorely missed.”

Sussanne Khan, a renowned interior designer, mourned Virgil’s demise. The caption read,” In the history of Art and design if there was a designer who revolutionised the concepts of thinking beyond it is this legend …There will never be another Virgil Abloh..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Arjun Kapoor also expressed his sadness. He posted a picture of Virgil with a broken heart emoticon.