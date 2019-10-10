Vitamins and minerals are essential for our well-being. This is known to almost everyone. But, how would you know if your body is deficient of a particular nutrient? To know that, you need to be aware of the signs and symptoms associated with it. If we talk about vitamin B complex, it is required for the production of blood cells and the formation of genetic material DNA. It also keeps your nervous system healthy nd working. Vitamin B complex is found in foods including salmon, milk, eggs, green vegetables, legumes etc. Here we provide a list of symptoms that characterise vitamin B complex deficiency.

Fatigue

Vitamin B complex deficiency means limited production of red blood cells, which are responsible for circulating nutrients and oxygen to the different body organs. Lack of oxygen and essential nutrients can lead to muscle weakness, lack of coordination, and tingling sensation in toes and fingers. These symptoms collectively lead to extreme fatigue.

Skin problem

Low levels of vitamin B complex can lead to dry, dull, and cracked skin. This happens due to the deficiency of blood flow in the skin. The condition can also cause bruising and wounds easily.

Depression

As mentioned above, vitamin B complex help in better function of the nervous system. That means, its deficiency can cause problems in your brain functions. Low levels of this vitamin can lead to a reduction in the secretion happy hormones like serotonin and endorphins. Also, it may lead to the secretion of stress hormone called cortisol, that is linked to mental health issue called depression.

Constipation

Vitamin B complex helps in stimulating muscle contraction in the digestive system, which is necessary for the easy movement of stool through the bowel. It also stimulates the production of digestive juice to speed up your digestion. And, deficiency of vitamin B complex can lead to irregular bowel movement and constipation.