An extremely essential nutrient for the human body, vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin. It majorly helps in the production of red blood cells, synthesis of DNA, and boosting the function of the nervous system. Present in food like fish, meat, eggs, milk products, etc., vitamin B12 is also known to protect against cardiovascular diseases. Its deficiency can potentially put you at risk of various diseases and conditions. But the best part is that these bodily changes can be rectified and improved by consuming vitamin B12 rich food or supplements of this nutrient. According to various studies in the field, usually, elderly people are found to be deficient in vitamin B12. To get rid of it, firstly you need to know about the symptoms characterising it. Here, we give you a list of a few of them.

Pale yellow skin

Deficiency of vitamin B12 can lead to a reduction in the formation of red blood cells, causing anemia. A lack of red blood cells is what makes your skin look pale.

Fatigue

Red blood cells contain oxygen and nutrient that is supplied through arteries in each and every part of the body. So, when your body doesn’t make enough of these red blood cells, distribution of oxygen and nutrients gets hampered that leads to fatigue.

Tingling sensation

Your body needs vitamin B12 to produce a fatty substance called myelin. This actually forms a protective layer around your nerves providing them insulation. A deficiency of vitamin B12 can lead to a lack of this protective substance causing the sensations of pins and needles in the hands and feet majorly.

Falling frequently

Vitamin B12 deficiency, if left untreated for a longer duration, can potentially damage your nerves, that are responsible for coordinating your movement. This can affect your body balance and coordination making you more susceptible to fall than those who have enough of this vitamin.