Since the onset of the Coronavirus, you may have come across many write-ups talking about the benefits of adding Vitamin C to your diet and how it boosts the immune system and treats lung-related infections. But were you aware that Vitamin C is also an essential beauty nutrient that can reverse the signs of aging, make your skin soft and supple?

Vitamin C, also known as a powerhouse ingredient, has antioxidants properties that can brighten and heal your skin from pollution, tanning, dark circles and keeps it hydrated. Vitamin C is responsible for creating and maintaining collagen, which holds the skin together, making it look healthy, firm, strong, and youthful.

Applying this powerhouse ingredient to your skin will make it rejuvenated and clearer if used aptly and regularly. A single bottle of Vitamin C can cost you a bomb, but it can be easily made at home too with just three products.

Applying Vitamin C onto your skin can be a real gamechanger. Here’s how you can make your serum at home.

How to make vitamin c serum:

Vitamin C Powder Glycerine Eye Dropper/ Glass Amber Bottles

For starters, start with 5 percent serum and gradually increase the quantity after your skin gets used to it.

-Take ¼ tablespoon of Vitamin C powder, 4 tablespoons of distilled water, ¾ tablespoon glycerin in a small container. Stir it properly. Pour the solution into the eyedropper or glass amber bottle and give it a little shake. And your Vitamin C serum is ready for use. Gently pat this serum after washing your face every night. Store this serum in a refrigerator.

You can get your daily dose of Vitamin C from citrus fruits such as orange, kiwi, lemon, guava, grapefruit, and vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, Capsicums are rich, natural sources of vitamin C. Other vitamin C-rich fruits include papaya, cantaloupe, and strawberries too.