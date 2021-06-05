How Important is Vitamin C For Skincare? Many of you may not believe but Vitamin C is legendary for its magical work as it enhances immunity, beauty and is great for the skin. Vitamin C has a lot of antioxidants that help in making your skin radiant, youthful, and healthy. We usually eat vegetables and fruits with the highest dose of vitamin C to make our bodies perform better. However, for clear and healthy skin, we need the right amount of Vitamin C that the organic skincare brand Love Earth provides. Also Read - Skincare: 3 Easy Tips on How to Take Care Of Your Skin Amidst Changing Weather

Love Earth has come up with a wide range of organic skincare products which guarantee no chemical involved in its processing. We have got our hands on their Vitamin C range – Face wash, face serum, and sunscreen lotion. To be honest, it has worked wonders on the skin as the difference is noticeable after a week’s use. Also Read - Menstrual Acne: Understanding Causes And How You Can Get Rid of it

Step 1: Start your day by washing your face with Love Earth’s Vitamin C Face Wash. The product brings brightness and radiance to your complexion. The face wash has a brightening gel which consists of aloe vera & ashwagandha extract, vitamin C & E, lemon & orange essential oils which lightens & brightens skin tone, detoxify skin. Also Read - Add These 7 Vitamin C Rich Superfoods to Your Diet to Reduce Stress, Anxiety

Usage: Use it twice a day every day

Step 2: The next step after face wash is face serum. The serum is applied with a dropper and has vitamin C 20%, E & hyaluronic acid. The serum works towards reducing skin problems like dry skin, dark patches, sun spots, pigmentation, and loss of elasticity and firmness around the neck, cheeks, and eye area.

Usage: Apply a pea size of vitamin C serum on your forehead, cheeks, and chin.

Step 3: Before leaving the house, use Vitamin C sunscreen SPF 50. It provides maximum sun protection and forms a protective barrier on the skin against ultraviolet and infrared radiation and environmental pollution. It’s nongreasy, mild fragrance, and will go well with a moisturizer. Also, there is a good thing, the sunscreen doesn’t leave a white cast

Usage: Apply 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply at least every 2 hours or after toweling off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Vaid (@kittkitta)



The three-step Vitamin C skincare rejuvenates, and replenishes skin, improves skin elasticity, and imparts a youthful glow. More importantly, it controls acne, prevents breakouts, oiliness and blackheads also.

All the products mentioned above are suitable for all skin types.

(Disclaimer: These products are best suitable for the author’s skin. We would recommend you try the products only after knowing your skin type)