Vitamin D Deficiency: Is Sunlight The Ultimate Solution to Reduce Symptoms? Here’s The Truth!

You may be able to get more vitamin D by increasing your time in sunlight, taking a supplement and eating certain foods, including mushrooms.

Sunlight is the primary source of vitamin D, which is why it is commonly known as the ‘sunshine vitamin. When your skin is exposed to sunlight, it makes vitamin D from cholesterol. The sun’s ultraviolet B (UVB) rays hit cholesterol in the skin cells, providing the energy from vitamin D synthesis to occur. Vitamin D has many roles in the body and is essential for optimal health.

Researchers have established winter as a major risk factor for Vitamin D. According to a 2011 study involving 351 subjects—66.4% women and 33.6% men—aged between 11 and 69, the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency was found to be 87.5% (307) in winter, whereas it was 78.6% (276) in summer. Vitamin D deficiency can cause several symptoms in the body. These include:

SYMPTOMS OF VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY

Fatigue

Body Pain

Weakness

Loss of appetite

Frequent sickness

Muscle pain

Hair loss

Sleeping issues

Especially during winter, Vitamin D levels tend to drop. As per studies, 8 to 10 minutes of sun exposure at noon on 25% of the body is sufficient to produce recommended vitamin D levels. Well, as much sunlight is essential to reduce the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency, there are other sources too that can help:

BESIDES SUNLIGHT, OTHER WAYS TO GET VITAMIN D

Consume Fatty Fish And Seafood: Fatty fish and seafood are among the richest natural food sources of vitamin D, though exact vitamin content may vary depending on the type and source of the food.

Eat more mushrooms: Mushrooms are the only vegetarian source of vitamin D upon exposure to UV light. Humans can make their vitamin D exposure to UV light

Egg Yolks: Include egg yolks in your diet as they are another source of Vitamin D that you can easily add to your routine.

Take a supplement: For many people, taking a vitamin D supplement may be the best way to ensure adequate intake.

