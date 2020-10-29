Deficiency of Vitamin D was found in more than 80% of the 200 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in Spain, according to a Spanish study. The study stated that the majority of patients that were treated in the hospital suffered from low vitamin D. Also Read - Modi Confident Reforms in Past Months Will Boost Manufacture & Agriculture; Says Everyone to Get Vaccine Shots

The researchers found 80 percent of 216 Covid-19 patients at the Hospital Universitario Marques de Valdecilla had vitamin D deficiency, and men had lower vitamin D levels than women.

Vitamin D helps in promoting bone health and boosts the immunity system, it is usually produced naturally by our bodies when we expose ourselves to sunlight. There are several foods that are rich in Vitamin D including Egg yolks, mushrooms, fish, and cheese.

Covid-19 patients with lower vitamin D levels also had raised serum levels of inflammatory markers such as ferritin and D-dimer.

“Vitamin D treatment should be recommended in Covid-19 patients with low levels of vitamin D circulating in the blood since this approach might have beneficial effects in both the musculoskeletal and the immune system,” said Jose L. Hernandez, of the University of Cantabria in Santander, Spain.

“One approach is to identify and treat vitamin D deficiency, especially in high-risk individuals such as the elderly, patients with comorbidities, and nursing home residents, who are the main target population for the Covid-19,” said Hernendez.

People with Vitamin D deficiency are at risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to a variety of health concerns, although research is still underway into why the hormone impacts other systems of the body, they said.

However, the study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism did not find any relationship between vitamin D concentrations or vitamin deficiency and the severity of the disease.

Many studies point to the beneficial effect of vitamin D on the immune system, especially regarding protection against infections.

As per the study, the group which took the supplement vitamin D supplementation was also given from the admission point of 19 patients, who were evaluated separately from the rest of the group, as per Al Khaleej Today.

However, the group that took the supplement had a somewhat minor drawback compared to those who did not. They had low oxygen levels, needed more medication to help treat inflammation, and found that they were more likely to be admitted to the care unit. But the researchers said that the results could be explained by 6 out of 19 people who took nutritional supplements, and finally took corticosteroids or immunosuppressants in the previous three months, which may affect the severity of their disease, read the report.

(With inputs from PTI)