Popularly known as the sunshine vitamin, vitamin D is one of the most vital nutrients for the human body. Vitamin D is produced by the body when it is exposed to sunlight. From maintaining bone health to regulating insulin level and supporting cardiovascular health, this fat-soluble vitamin does it all for you. Performing several functions, vitamin D, if not present sufficiently in the body, can cause various debilitating diseases and conditions like depression, weight loss, osteoporosis, etc. Some of the food sources of vitamin D include fatty fishes like tuna, salmon, cheese, egg yolk, etc. According to the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, an adult should have at least 400–800 IU of vitamin D every day for the better functioning of his body. Below, we give you some scientifically proven reasons to add vitamin D in your daily diet.

Makes your bone healthy

Calcium and phosphorus are essential for having strong bones. And, they can only be maintained and regularised in the body in the presence of vitamin D. In the absence or insufficient presence of vitamin D in the body, calcium cannot be absorbed, instead, it will be excreted through the kidneys. This can potentially lead to the softening of bones that can cause a condition called rickets in children. Whereas in adults, this problem can lead to osteoporosis, which is a disease that is characterized by thinning bones, height loss, pain in bones and muscles, neck pain, etc.

Reduces susceptibility to develop diabetes

Insulin is the most important hormone when it comes to the regularisation of glucose in the blood. You develop diabetes when your blood sugar level rises too much and your body becomes insensitive to insulin. And, vitamin D plays a vital role here. It is known to improve your body’s sensitivity to this chemical.

Prevents certain cancers

Uncontrolled cell growth is the culprit behind cancer. And, vitamin D helps in regulating cell growth and maintaining cell to cell communication. Vitamin D has also been found to reduce the progression of cancer in patients. The hormonally active form of this nutrient, calcitriol, can slow the growth of new blood vessels in cancerous tissue and reduce the susceptibility to develop cell metastases.