Also known as the sunshine vitamin, vitamin D is essential for your overall health. From maintain bone and teeth health to regulating insulin levels and supporting cardiovascular health, vitamin D does it all for you. The human body produces this significant nutrient after being exposed to the sunlight. Also, you can increase its level in the body by eating food like fatty fishes, orange juice, soy milk, cheese, egg yolk etc. Considered as a pro-hormone, vitamin D can keep you from developing flu and reduce risk of the metabolic condition, diabetes. Read further to know why vitamin D is associated with these many health benefits.

Reduces the risk of developing cancer

Vitamin D can maintain communication between cells and regulate their growth. In some of the studies in the field, the nutrient has been found to be effective in slowing down the growth and development of cancer cells by halting the growth of blood vessels in the cancerous tissue. It also prevents cancer metastasis.

Maintains bone health

Two most important nutrients required for good bone health include calcium and phosphorous. Vitamin D helps in keeping the level of these nutrients optimum in the body. Deficiency of vitamin D can lead to excretion of calcium through kidneys. Also, it can cause various health issues like rickets and osteoporosis. The former is common in children whereas the latter is mostly found in women post-menopause.

Helps in weight loss

According to research published in the British Journal of Nutrition, an optimum level of both calcium and vitamin D in the body can have appetite-suppressing effects on the body. This prevents people from overeating, which is one of the major reasons behind weight gain. Vitamin D also protects people from various cardiovascular issues which are common in obese patients due to high level of cholesterol in the body.