Vitamin-E Diet: 6 Foods to Nourish Your Body and Get That Glass Like Glowing Skin

You skin requires something more than just skincare products. Having a healthy and balanced diet is a must to nourish your body and adding vitamin E rich foods can help in getting a healthy and radiant skin.

As winter season approaches, it is important to take extra care of your skin and hair. This season usually leaves our skin dry and devoid of moisture. Oiling and applying suitable moisturises can help a long way. Speaking of skincare, the key to making your skin glow is vitamin E.

Diet rich in vitamin E will not only make your skin radiant but also promote overall well-being. It is a powerful antioxidant that boosts immunity, protects against chronic diseases and keeps your skin and eyes healthy. Additionally, foods that contain Vitamin E prevent clot formation in arteries. Take a look at the healthy foods that are rich in this vitamin that promote healthy skin and will give you a natural glow.

Vitamin E-Rich Foods For Healthy Skin

Sunflower seeds– They are power snacks loaded with Vitamin E. You can sprinkle these on your yoghurt or salad for glass-like skin. These nutrients also promote immunity as they are packed with fibre, protein, potassium, and magnesium. Spinach- It is one of the best ways to provide nutrients to your body such as vitamins, minerals, and fibres. You can add a half-cup of raw spinach to your salad and garnish it with your favourite spices to have healthy and glowy skin Broccoli– This detox food is not only high in vitamin E but also provides protein to your body. Add broccoli to your soup as it lowers cholesterol levels and enhances skin health by maintaining its natural glow. Almonds– A handful of almonds is enough to serve necessary amount of vitamin E and other essential oils. These nuts contribute to making your skin radiant and beautiful while having antioxidant qualities that help the body fight free radicals. Peanuts– This popular snack is often used for healthily fulfilling one’s cravings. They are an excellent source of vitamin E that lower cholesterol levels and keep the skin hydrated by maintaining its natural glow. Their vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants help to fight acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation. Berries– Cranberries and blackberries are the perfect sources to consume vitamin E. You can add it to your ice cream or smoothies to make it colourful and more healthy. Make your skin fresh and healthy with this tasty food item.

