Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin whose primary function is to act as an antioxidant for the body. It is responsible for protecting the cells in our body and enhancing the overall immune system. A body with a consistent and regular intake of Vitamin E has a strengthened defence to fight a virus, illness or deficiency. Vitamin E also helps to maintain skin elasticity and boosts skin repair and skin tone.

It helps against pollutants like UV rays, and dust particles and Using products rich in Vitamin E products can help with premature ageing and improve the overall functioning of the body.

Shubhita Agarwal, Founder of Caring compounds shares some critical areas where Vitamin E plays a crucial role and why one should prioritise consumption for optimal growth, recovery and development.

For Skin

Vitamin E is used to protect the skin from radical damage and for anti-inflammation. Since it has natural healing properties, Vitamin E can help wounds to heal faster. A good dose of Vitamin E can also help the skin to glow as it helps with promoting the production of collagen, which results in supple, radiant skin.

The consistent use of Vitamin E in products can radically change the quality of skin and help immensely with premature ageing.

For Hair

Vitamin E is known to improve blood flow and circulation in the scalp. This helps to control hair loss and improve the quality of hair. Many products are now infused with Vitamin E as research has shown that the presence of this supplement not only boosts hair growth but reduces frizziness and helps in managing damaged hair follicles. Vitamin E, being a fat-rich oil, can also add a luscious sheen to the hair cuticle and make it look healthy by bringing back any lost shine.

General Benefits of Vitamin E

A deficiency of Vitamin E can impact the immune system and be a detriment in fighting ailments. Vitamin E can help combat many cardiovascular diseases and reduces the risk of a haemorrhage and heart stroke. It also has many properties which are used in the fight against cancer when the body’s immune system fails to function by itself. Research has also shown that the use of Vitamin E can help with cataracts and reduce the risk of cataract formation.

Essentially, Vitamin E has benefits for the entire body. It has been proven to help improve the immune system, fight diseases and enhance the skin and hair. It has a beneficial role in younger children and adults, and individuals must deliberate their consumption to benefit from its various positives on general health and well-being.

The use of Vitamin E greatly impacts the quality of the skin and helps with anti-ageing. Its importance is unparalleled in skin care and hair care, which makes it crucial to incorporate products rich in Vitamin E vital.