Aastha Shah on Her Skin Condition Vitiligo: Vitiligo is a skin condition that causes skin colour loss in a variety of body regions. It frequently affects both sides symmetrically, such as the left and right hands or both knees. Some people develop discolouration in their mouths, on their scalps, or in their eyelashes, eyebrows, or hair. Affected parts will be more sensitive to sunlight than unaffected ones since the disorder is photosensitive. India.com got in touch with content creator Aastha Shah, who fought the stigma around her skin condition vitiligo.

Dealing With Vitiligo Diagnosis

Aastha Shah narrated the incident when she was diagnosed with the condition. She was only eight years old back when they visited the doctor. She said, "Back then it was a nightmare for my family and me but now it's the face of my confidence. I remember I fell down while playing and right after a white patch appeared. We visited the doctor and he just gave us some creams to apply. Dad thought there was something else to this, so he went home and googled it and we found out it was vitiligo." She added, "The next day we barged into the doctor's cabin asking him why he didn't tell us it was vitiligo? He just said, 'I know how parents react when their child gets vitiligo.'"

Haggling With Anxiety Post Vitiligo

As per data, Vitiligo, or Leucoderma, affects close to 2-5% of the population in India, and the social stigma surrounding the disease, as well as unrealistic beauty standards, can leave social and psychological scars. Aastha told us that Vitiligo doesn't affect anyone internally, it is an external skin condition. She said, "Since it's visible to the public eye, people tend to stare at us and pass disrespectful comments. This can take a bad toll on our mental health. Dealing with it is not easy but if you start loving yourself and accepting yourself the way you are, you can get through anything. Also, a little support from family and close friends can always make you feel better."

Vitiligo-Related Myths Busted

During our conversation, Aastha talked about vitiligo-related myths. She said, “There are a few myths about vitiligo which I really want to change. People think it’s a disease, it’s contagious and it’s life-threatening but that’s not true. We are just like one of you. Our skin may not ‘look’ like yours but we are literally the same people as you. The only thing everyone needs to understand is that vitiligo can affect people psychologically and that’s why you should be there for them instead of abandoning them. #ViAreNotDifferent.”

Embracing Skin Condition – Vitiligo

Aastha received her initial vitiligo diagnosis when she was eight years old. It was a nightmare initially, but it is now her identity and the outward manifestation of her self-assurance. The digital content creator Aastha Shah now unquestionably knows how to accept her authentic self.

Aastha’s main mantra is – ‘Your skin doesn’t define you.’ She said, “Society has its own definition of perfect and beautiful but you have to ignore it all and define it on your own. You may have many rough patches throughout your journey but use your weakness as your strength and show the world you’re no different.”

The 24-year-old got vocal about her Vitiligo journey regardless of trolls. She believes that social media is just one aspect, it doesn’t tell you the whole story. Just because her story was not on the internet when she was a child, doesn’t make her journey fake.

Aastha Shah didn’t let Vitiligo bother her after a while because she had decided to leave all her medications and live a normal life. She chose to look for ways to achieve her goals rather than ways to cure the condition.

Vitiligo is not a disease!