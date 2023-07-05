Home

Lifestyle

Vitiligo Myths: Does Too Much Sun Exposure Cause Vitiligo? 5 Misconceptions We Should Do Away With

Vitiligo Myths: Does Too Much Sun Exposure Cause Vitiligo? 5 Misconceptions We Should Do Away With

Vitiligo is one of those disorders that make people insecure about their patches and often are shamed for it. The skin disorder often takes a toll on the person's mental health too.

Myths and Facts About Vitiligo, Skin Disorder (Freepik)

Vitiligo is a skin disorder that has made people uncomfortable in their own skin. With the pigmented patches, change of skin colour, Vitiligo is a chronic skin disorder characterised by the depigmentation of patches of skin, resulting from the loss of melanocytes. Although vitiligo affects approximately 1% of the global population, it remains shrouded in myths and misconceptions. In this article, we aim to debunk some prevalent misunderstandings surrounding vitiligo, using scientific evidence to promote accurate knowledge and understanding of this condition.

Trending Now

VITILIGO MYTHS AND FACTS

Myth 1: Vitiligo is contagious

Fact: One of the most common misconceptions about vitiligo is that it can spread from person to person through physical contact or exposure. This is entirely false. Vitiligo is not contagious and cannot be transmitted through any form of contact, including touching, sharing personal items, or being near an affected individual. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition that results from complex interactions between genetic and environmental factors, not from any contagious agent.

You may like to read

Myth 2: Vitiligo is caused by poor hygiene or a lack of cleanliness

Fact: Another misguided belief is that vitiligo is the result of poor hygiene or inadequate cleanliness practices. This notion is entirely unfounded. Vitiligo is an autoimmune disorder, and personal hygiene has no impact on its development or progression. The loss of pigmentation in vitiligo occurs due to the destruction of melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing melanin, which gives colour to the skin, hair, and eyes.

Myth 3: Vitiligo only affects people with darker skin tones

Fact: Contrary to popular belief, vitiligo can affect individuals of all ethnicities and skin tones. While the depigmentation may be more apparent in individuals with darker skin, it is important to recognise that vitiligo is not exclusive to any particular racial or ethnic group. The underlying mechanisms and clinical features of vitiligo are similar across different populations.

Myth 4: Vitiligo is a result of sunburn or excessive sun exposure

Fact: Excessive sun exposure or sunburn does not cause vitiligo. However, it is important to note that ultraviolet (UV) radiation can exacerbate the condition and increase the contrast between the depigmented patches and the surrounding skin. Individuals with vitiligo should protect their skin from excessive sun exposure by using sunscreen and wearing protective clothing.

Myth 5: Vitiligo is untreatable.

Fact: While there is currently no known cure for vitiligo, significant advancements have been made in its management and treatment. Various therapeutic approaches aim to control the progression of vitiligo, pigment the affected areas, and improve the overall appearance of the skin. These include topical corticosteroids, topical calcineurin inhibitors, narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy, excimer laser, and surgical interventions such as autologous melanocyte transplantation. Individuals with vitiligo need to consult a dermatologist for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment plan.

It affects individuals across different skin tones and can be managed with various treatment options. By promoting accurate knowledge about vitiligo, we can contribute to a more inclusive and supportive society for those living with this condition.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES