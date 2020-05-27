Kylie Jenner is one of the most successful personalities in the United States of America. The 22-year-old businesswoman owns a USD 38 million mansion and has a super lavish lifestyle. The diva looks stunning and keeps leaving her fans mesmerized by her gorgeous and stylish pictures on Instagram. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh is Over Kylie Jenner, Crushes Over THIS Hollywood Singer

If you are one of Kylie Jenner’s ardent followers, you must be knowing that she loves dressing up and flaunting her curvaceous body. Currently, like all Kylie is chilling in her house. But one thing is different in her case. She doesn’t seem to like staying at home in her pyjamas. She has got a luxurious life and she loves dressing up in expensive clothes and click pictures. Also Read - Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez And Kylie Jenner Lost Millions of Followers on Instagram Due to This Reason

Kylie recently posted a picture on her Instagram account in which she is donning a bikini top and a pair of orange jeans. You will be shocked to know the price of this ensemble. The self-made billionaire is wearing the outfit worth Rs. 49 lakhs. Yes, you read it right. Also Read - Famous Talking Egg That Dethroned Kylie Jenner With The Most-Liked Post on Instagram Finally Hatches, Watch What is Inside

Below, have a look at her super-expensive attire yourself.

In the picture, you can see Kylie making a style statement with her black and orange outfit. She completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings. Kylie is showing off her mind-boggling curves in this simple yet extremely costly outfit.