Who doesn't want to look beautiful? Everyone does right? But how far you can go to look appealing? The craze to have a glowing and fair skin is not new. It was in the past too. And, ladies used to cross all limits to follow ridiculous trend to reach certain beauty standards. In the past, weird used be normal for fashionable girls. Here we tell you about dangerous products or things that ladies in the past were using to keep up with the fashion.

Toxic Hair Dye

Women used to apply dangerous hair dyes in the 19th century. These dyes used to have lead or silver nitrate in them. Notably, silver nitrate is toxic to your hair, and skin. Also, it can damage your lungs and kidneys. You may also feel extreme irritation in the eyes. Soluble silver compounds can negatively affect your intestinal tract and respiratory organs too.

Creams Containing Mercury And Cyanide

In the past, women used to apply cream and lotions to remove mole and freckle. These creams contained a huge amount of mercury and cyanide. You must know that this chemical element and compound respectively, if used persistently can potentially poison your body and shorten your life. Also, mercury sulphide, which is a toxic substance was earlier used to get smooth skin and get rid of syphilis. This substance is known to damage your central nervous system.

Cinnabar Blush

Earlier, a mineral called cinnabar used to be used to prepare blush. Notably, cinnabar is a bright scarlet form of mercury sulfide, which is extremely toxic. It can severely poison your body and soon lead to your death.

Tapeworm Pills

In the current times, what will you do to lose weight? Exercise, right? In the past, women had another way to shed those extra kilos and get a slim body. They used to consume pills containing tapeworm eggs. And, gradually they used to get a body of their dreams. Later, it was found out that women who took these pills experienced various health problems including a weakened immune system, fatigue, anemia, headaches, nausea etc.