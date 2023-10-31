Waking up Anxious? 7 Effective Tips to Overcome Morning Anxiety

Home

Feeling anxious in the morning is common for people with and without anxiety disorders. To manage that uneasy feeling here are few strategies that can help

Waking up with a sense of anxiety can be a challenging way to start your day. Morning anxiety is not uncommon and can be caused by a variety of factors, including stress, unresolved issues, or even certain medical conditions. The good news is that there are effective ways you can employ to overcome morning anxiety and set a positive tone for the rest of your day. Here are seven tips to help you manage morning anxiety:

Establish a Morning Routine: A structured morning routine can provide a sense of stability, which can help reduce anxiety. Start your day with activities that bring you comfort and calm, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, walking or any form of workout. Mindful Breathing: Deep breathing exercises can help calm your nervous system and reduce anxiety. Practice mindful breathing by taking slow, deep breaths in through your nose and exhaling through your mouth. Focus on the rhythm of the breath to bring your mind to the present moment. Limit Caffeine Intake: Caffeine can exacerbate anxiety, so consider reducing your caffeine intake, especially in the morning. Opt for herbal tea or decaffeinated coffee instead of a strong cup of coffee. Positive Visualisation: Spend a few minutes visualising a positive and stress-free day ahead. Envision yourself handling any challenges with ease and staying calm throughout the day. Regular Exercise: Physical activity is a powerful tool for managing anxiety. Incorporate regular exercise into your routine, even if it’s just a short morning walk. Exercise releases endorphins, which are natural mood lifters. Journaling: Writing down your thoughts and feelings can be a therapeutic way to manage anxiety. Use a journal to express your worries, hopes and intentions for the day. This can help release pent-up emotions and gain clarity. Seek Professional Help: If morning anxiety is persistent and significantly affecting your daily life, consider consulting a mental health professional. Therapy or counselling can provide you with coping strategies and support to address the root causes of your anxiety.

