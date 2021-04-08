New Delhi: Actor-fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has become a national crush thanks to her incredible physique, acting, and dancing chops. Disha’s commitment to fitness is wow-worthy. From eating right to an intensive workout session, the actor has done a lot of hard work to achieve her bikini body. If you don’t believe us, then take a look at her Instagram profile and you’ll get the hint. Also Read - 'Vaccination Among Few Ways to Defeat COVID': PM Modi Takes Second Dose at AIIMS Delhi
Summer is the season for family vacations to islands, fuelling the desire for a great beach body. Getting a bikini or summer body should not be a short-term goal; rather it should motivate you to maintain the fitness regime throughout the year. With COVID-19 cases rising again, one should avoid all crash dieting like 7-day diet fads and focus on long-term goals that will keep you active all year. Achieving flat abs like Disha can be a difficult task for people with a strenuous lifestyle, by making certain changes to your diet and your workout routine, you can get dreamy abs like Disha. Also Read - Disha Patani is Winning Hearts As She Goes All ROFL in Latest Video, It Will Make You Laugh Hard Too | WATCH
Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics Ltd, Fitness & Nutrition Expert shares 6 steps to get the perfect bikini body:
Also Read - Disha Patani Flaunts Her Washboard Abs As She Works Out From Home| See Pics
- Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar primarily contains acetic acid, which is famous for delaying gastric emptying and slowing the release of sugar into the bloodstream. Apart from keeping a check on one’s sugar levels, ACV produces fat-burning proteins. To increase metabolism, a person should consume it daily on an empty stomach.
- Walnuts: A healthy snack can help keep you satisfied long enough, simultaneously curbing the need for unnecessary munching. Healthy fats such as the polyunsaturated fats present in walnuts tend to activate genes that lower fat storage and enhance insulin metabolism. At about 13 grams per one-ounce serving, walnuts happen to be one of the most beneficial dietary sources.
- Salmon: Not only does salmon give you a good dose of protein for appetite satiety, but it also fights inflammation with its omega-3 fatty acids. This should be a must-have if you want to achieve that summer body.
- Schedule your workouts: Achieving a great summer body is not possible with working out on some core areas. Exercises like planks, squats, crunches are great ways to target those belly areas. However, one should not overdo them. Doing multiple forms will create a strength imbalance and cause your body to bend forward while shortening your midsection.
- Hydration: This is something most of us forget while focusing on a fitness regime. With the temperatures rising, hydration is an extremely important factor. Water efficiently removes that fiber through the digestive system. One should consume about 3-4 liters of water daily.
- Go wise on your diet: Severely restricting your diet by cutting more than 500 calories a day can defeat your weight-loss efforts because when you do that, your body panics, leading to cravings, irritability, and a slower metabolism. So, avoid the mistake of skipping meals. Instead, cut down on sugary and salty snacks and opt for nuts or fruits, which help the body with natural nourishment.