Are you fed up with recurring acne and other skin problems? Do you wish to have clear skin? If yes, you need to look into your kitchen cabinet. Yes, you read it right. You do not require to spend a high amount to get pretty and smooth skin. Irrespective of your skin type, cleaning your face daily at least twice and applying certain natural cleansers can help you get what you want. Here, we tell you about ingredients that can bring back the glow in your face.

Chickpea flour and turmeric

Having strong antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, chickpea powder and turmeric can make the dark spots light and reduce acne. Also, they are associated with skin cleansing. To use them for this regard, you just need to make a paste using chickpea flour, turmeric, and milk. Now, apply it on your face evenly and leave it there for at least 20 minutes. Rinse off with normal water.

Cucumber and curd

Cucumber is jam-packed with bioactive compounds that are knwon to eliminate spots and blemishes. Curd can moisturize your skin and make you feel rejuvenated, says a study published in the African Journal of Biotechnology. To use them, prepare a paste by blending cucumber and adding curd in it. Apply it on the affected area and let it sit for approximately 10 minutes. Then clean your face with water. For better effects, you should use this twice a week.

Honey

Having strong humectant, emollient, and soothing effects, honey can slow down the process of wrinkle formation. Also, it can regulate your skin’s pH balance, says a study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. This is how it makes your skin glow. All you need to do is to add 2-3 teaspoons of honey in fresh milk and apply the thick paste on your face. After leaving it there for at least 30 seconds, scrub your face slowly. Rinse off after 5 minutes.