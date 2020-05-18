Being rich in important minerals and vitamins, milk powder can be used with some other ingredients as a mask and can rejuvenate your skin. From lightening your skin colour to promoting collagen production and helping to remove sun tan, milk powder can do it all for you. It contains lactic acid that can make your skin smooth and look bright. Milk powder is basically the solid part left after evaporating the water from milk. Also Read - Wish to Get Glowing Skin Like Janhvi Kapoor? Her Beauty Secret Lies in These Kitchen Ingredients

It is quite powerful and effective in giving you a youthful skin. Applying milk powder on your skin can act as a cleanser and can remove blackheads. Here we tell you how you can prepare a go-to beauty face mask using milk powder and other natural ingredients.

Milk powder, orange, and flour face mask

To prepare an effective face mask at home, you need a teaspoon of each of these ingredients and mix them well. Apply the paste on your face and neck and leave for 15 minutes. Then, rinse off with cold water. Notably, milk powder, orange and flour when mixed together, act as a strong exfoliator that can flush out impurities from your skin and can make your feel fresh.

Milk powder and multani mitti face mask

This face pack is ideal for those with oily skin as this skin type absorbs lot of dust and harmful particles that lead to onset of acne and other problems. This is the reason why oily skin looks dull and unattractive. Applying a face pack prepared using milk powder, multani mitti and water can give you the natural glow you were longing for. This home-made face mask can remove the excess oil from the face. Use it twice a week and see the result yourself.

Milk powder, lemon, and yogurt face mask

If you have dark spots and pigmentation on your skin, you must try this home-made face mask. Take two teaspoons of yogurt, half a spoon of lemon juice, and a teaspoon of milk powder. Mix them well and apply on your face. Leave it on your face for 20 minutes and then rinse off with cold water. You will feel fresh and your skin will glow after the use of the mask.