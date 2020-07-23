Cleaning your skin at least twice a day is one of the most important things when it comes to skincare. Cleansing helps in getting rid of dirt and dead skin cells accumulated on your face. This basic step can bring a positive change in your look. Regular cleansing prevents the onset of common skin issues. If you do not want to opt for chemical containing cleansers available in the market, certain ingredients present in your kitchen can help you in this regard. Read further to know about some natural cleansers that can offer you a radiant skin. Also Read - Monsoon Skin Care Tips: How to Keep Your Skin Healthy And Glowing During Rainy Season

Turmeric And Chickpeas Powder

Turmeric contains strong antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that can reduce the appearance of acne and lighten spots on your face. Also, it can prevent the onset of any bacterial infection, inflammation and other skin issues. Whereas chickpeas acts as a base for the face pack. To get a clear skin, all you need to do is to mix 2 tablespoons of chickpea powder, 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder and a few drops of milk. Apply this paste on your face and neck. Wait for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with water. Also Read - Benefits of Olive Oil: Skin Care, Hair Care, Breast Cancer And More Reasons to Use it in Daily Diet

Curd And Cucumber

Applying curd on your face can soothe your skin. Whereas cucumber can help you get rid of blemishes or any dark spot. Its bioactive compounds help in offering you a rejuvenated skin. Take a fresh small size cucumber and blend it. Add around 2 tablespoons of curd to it. Mix them well and apply the paste on your face and neck. Wash off after 10 minutes. Also Read - Healthy Morning Skin Care Routine You Need to Follow

Honey

Honey is one of the best kitchen ingredients that you can add in your beauty regime. It regulates the pH of your skin and also delays wrinkle formation. Its emollient, humectant and soothing effects help in making your skin look young. To use it, you need to mix around 3 tablespoons of honey and milk to make a thick paste. Then, apply it on your face and neck. Wait for 30 seconds and then slowly scrub your face. Wash off using water after you are done with scrubbing.