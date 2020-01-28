Are you bothered because of fine lines on your skin or dark circles under your eyes? If yes, you need to opt for vitamin E. This fat-soluble vitamin is known to be beneficial for the overall care of your skin. From protecting your skin against acne to lightening dark circles, and moisturizing your skin, vitamin E does it all for you. Present in food like sunflower seeds, spinach, vegetable oils, peanuts, avocados, almonds, etc., vitamin E has the potential to support your skin health and improve its appearance. To get the skincare benefits of vitamin E, you can either use products that have this essential nutrient or go natural and eat vitamin E rich food on a daily basis. Here, we give you enough reasons to add vitamin E in your skincare routine. Read on to know about them.

Treats acne

Acne is a common skin condition that occurs when your hair follicles get clogged with either dead skin cells or oil. It is also caused because of a bacterial infection or excessive activity of the androgen hormone. Vitamin E contains powerful antioxidants that help in the treatment of acne. Also, vitamin E is easily absorbed by the skin cells and leads to faster healing of acne. Additionally, this nutrient controls the production of collagen that is knwon to heal acne and eczema.

Prevents early skin ageing

One of the reasons behind ageing is your skin’s exposure to ultraviolet B radiations. It also leads to skin burning. Having vitamin E in your moisturizer or eating vitamin E rich food provides you protection against UVB lights. Also, it fights against free radicals that are known to cause oxidative damage, changes in DNA, and cross-linking of protein. These factors are already associated with ageing. Having strong antioxidants, vitamin E can help you neutralise free radicals in the body and minimize the damage.

Hydrates your skin

Dehydrated skin is one of the most prevalent conditions that lead to the onset of wrinkles. You can either keep your skin hydrated by drinking as much water as you can or by applying products containing ingredients with moisturising benefits. Vitamin E can help you in this regard. It has been found to protect your cell membrane to keep them healthy and hydrated. It actually indirectly helps in keeping your skin supple and moisturised. Moreover, vitamin E can prevent and treat skin problems including itching, redness, etc.