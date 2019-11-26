Pumpkin is a bright coloured vegetable that is widely used because of the plethora of health and beauty benefits it offers. Pumpkin belongs to the Cucurbita family and is believed to be a native of North America. It is jam-packed with an array of essential vitamins and minerals that help in keeping you and your skin healthy. From reducing the risk of developing chronic conditions like heart disease, cancer to boosting your body’s immunity, and making your skin look radiant, pumpkin does it all for you. Read further to know how exactly it helps in making you look more beautiful and attractive.

Treats acne

Acne is a common skin condition that occurs when excessive oil secretions in the body or accumulation of dead skin cells clog the skin pores and suffocate the cells. It is characterized by blackheads, pimples, or whiteheads. Eating pumpkin can help you get rid of acne. B vitamins present in this vegetable actually improve the blood circulation and help in the removal of dead skin cells that are clogging the pores.

Fights against oily skin

One of the major reasons behind oily skin is the excessive production of sebum. This occurs when levels of hormones in the body fluctuate. Pumpkin contains salicylic acid that helps in reducing sebum production and treat oily skin.

Stimulates hair growth

Collagen is a protein that is knwon to promote hair growth and support healthy hair follicles. Pumpkin helps in maintaining the required level of collagen in the body and keep hair healthy. It does so with the help of minerals like zinc and potassium present in it. Also, pumpkin is rich in folate that is associated with improved blood circulation and increased hair growth.

Slows ageing

Excessive exposure to UV rays can damage your skin cells and speed up the ageing process. Having pumpkin can reverse this damage and slow ageing. It does so due to the help of vitamin C present in it. Pumpkin is also known to protect your skin from the harmful effects of free radicals in the body.