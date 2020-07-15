Nails are one of the most ignored body parts. But their appearance tell a lot about your overall hygiene and health. To keep your nails healthy and good looking, you do not necessarily have to go to a parlour and opt for costly manicure and professional care. Certain ingredients present in your kitchen can also help you help you to bid adieu to brittle nails. If you also wish to nourish your nails, you can resort to these effective home remedies. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia Nails The Pillow Challenge With This Sultry Photo, Have a Look

Olive Oil

Strong moisturising properties of olive oil can nourish your nail cuticles and make your nails appear shiny. To use olive oil for this purpose, all you need to do is to clean your nails nicely and dip your fingers in a bowl of warm olive oil. Leave them in the oil for at least 15 minutes. Then, get rid of the oil with a clean towel. repeating this on a daily basis will give you the required result fast. Also Read - Want to Have Beautiful And Healthy Nails? Here is What You Need to do

Garlic

If you have brittle nails, you can take the help of garlic. It can strengthen your nails from inside. Cut a garlic clove into half and rub them on your nails. If you wish, you can also prepare garlic juice and dip your nails in. Also Read - Esha Gupta Nails Her Hot Denim Look in The Sexiest Way Possible

Lemon Juice

Lemon can potentially prevent discolouration of nails and clean them perfectly. You just need to take a bowl and add one teaspoon of baking soda. Also, add a cup of water and one teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix them well and soak your fingernails into the mixture. Wait for 10 minutes. Then, gently scrub your nails with a brush. Wash them off using normal water.