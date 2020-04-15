Cucumber is one of the popular summer food items. It is packed with various vitamins and important minerals. It ibelongs to the Cucurbitaceae family. Cucumber is typically eaten fresh and is quite healthy. This green cylindrical veggie was originated in India around 10,000 years ago. From enhancing your beauty to preventing kidney stones, and managing diabetes, cucumber does it all for you. Read further to know more about its health benefits. Also Read - Bizarre! Woman's Subway Order With Just Cheese And Cucumber Goes Viral, Netizens Calls it 'Worst Sandwich'

Controls blood pressure

According to the United States National Institute of Health, food items containing potassium, magnesium, and fiber can help in regulating blood pressure. And, being packed with all these nutrients, cucumber can be helpful in this regard. It also helps in maintaining proper structure of connective tissues.

Helps in managing diabetes

It is a chronic condition that requires management throughout the life. According to a study published in the journal Bioimpacts, having anti-hyperglycemic effect, cucumber can be helpful in managing diabetes. This vegetable is known to posses a hormone that is needed by the beta cells during production of insulin. Having zero glycemic index, cucumber is just perfect for diabetic patients.

Promotes hydration

It is important to keep your body hydrated as water is involved in various vital processes of your body. It helps in maintaining body temperature and flushing out waste material. Proper hydration also improves physical performance and body’s metabolism that is required for weight loss. Drinking enough water can also prevent overeating by keeping you full for long.