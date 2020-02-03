These days, eating out has become a norm. Most of the people have started not to cook on weekends and pamper their taste buds while dining out. And, this is what is ruining their health. We are not saying that having food in a restaurant can always have a negative effect on your health. But, most of the time it can, as the healthy options are usually less outside. Keeping certain things in mind and following them as set rules can help you up to a great extent in being healthy. We call these set of rules, mindful eating. Here are the strategies you need to apply the next time you step outside to have a meal.

Be a smart eater

You just need to know how much protein, carbs, and fiber you need to consume. Being a smart eater definitely doesn’t mean having an obsession with dieting. You can eat whatever you are craving for but in a limited portion. Also, you must balance the calories and other nutrients by keeping an intuitive check on them. To do that, you need to make sure to have fiber rich food in the starter. This will prevent you from overeating. Then, you can have carbs containing food like rice, chapati, bread, pasta etc. Also, must include food that are jam-packed with protein. Indian Thali basically contains a lot of carbs and that you need to cut down on.

Have more vegetables

Though eating vegetables seems to be a complete no no for most of the people, especially when they are out to have a meal, its consumption can boost your immunity. So, you can at least try and look for vegetable based dish at a restaurant or in parties. They are packed with fiber, minerals, and vitamins. Additionally, these dishes are low in calories and therefore won’t contribute to weight gain.

Don’t starve before going out

Many people have the habit of staying hungry for the entire day out of excitement of going out to have a meal later in the day. Some does this so that they can have enough space in the stomach to involve in bingeing. But that’s only going to affect your health. It can spike your sugar level too much. So, it is advised to have meals on their regular timings. An hour before heading out to a restaurant, you should eat nuts or fruits. This will keep you a bit satiated. Also, start your order with some beverage.