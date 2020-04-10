Those who are allergic to certain food items know how debilitating a food allergy can be. It is basically your immune response to certain food items that leads to symptoms including hives, digestive issues, itching in the mouth, abdominal pain, dizziness etc. Also Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: Consume These Immune-Boosting Anti-Inflammatory Drinks

Majority of allergies are triggered by the protein present in food items. Some of the most common allergens include peanuts, fish, walnuts, shrimp, eggs, wheat, and soy. If not managed on time, a food allergy can lead to complications like eczema and anaphylaxis.

Currently, over-the-counter medicines like antihistamines are prescribed for the treatment of minor allergy reaction. In severe cases, you may have to get an emergency injection of epinephrine.

Though there are drugs and treatment options available for food allergies, how about preventing it effectively? Sounds better? Recently, a study conducted at the Shinshu University, Japan, has revealed that consumption of green tea can help you prevent allergic immune response.

According to the researchers involved in the study, human gut has abundance of Flavonifractor plautii (FP) bacteria. This good bacteria has been found to suppress the Th2 immune response that leads to food allergies.

Scientists have revealed that green tea contains an antioxidant called catechin. FP bacteria helps in its metabolism in the body. Also, green tea increases the number of FP bacteria in the gut that inhibits inflammation and other allergy symptoms that occur due to immune response.

Notably, FP is a strain of the Clostridia family of bacteria that has been found to help in weight loss too. This means that consuming green tea daily can not only improve your immune response and prevent food allergy but help in shedding those extra kilos too. So, what are you waiting for? You know where to head towards.