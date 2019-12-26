An ancient medicinal herb, Ashwagandha is associated with an array of mental and physical benefits. Also known as Indian ginseng and winter cherry, Ashwagandha has a unique smell and it can boost your strength. From helping in the treatment of arthritis, attention deficit to reducing anxiety and helping in better sleep, Ashwagandha does all for you. It is used as an adaptogen to assist you to tackle daily stress in a better way. Here, we give you enough reasons to use Ashwagandha.

Helps manage diabetes

Diabetes is one of the most prevalent diseases that occurs when your blood sugar level reaches more than required. If not managed properly, it can claim your life. Ashwagandha can help in its management by reducing the glucose level in the blood. It works by increasing the production of insulin by the pancreas and improving the insulin sensitivity of your body, says a research published in the journal Phytochemistry.

Have anti-cancer properties

Ashwagandha contains a compound called withaferin, which is known to induce the programmed death of the cancer cells, says a study published in The AAPS Journal. Also, this herb can slow down the growth of the new cancer cell in various ways. According to scientists in the field, withaferin can actually disrupt the functions of cancer cells by promoting the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS). Additionally, it helps in preventing the cancer cells from becoming resistant to apoptosis.

Reduces stress

You experience stress when adrenal glands in your body start producing cortisol hormone. Its constant high level in the system can lead to chronic stress. Consuming Ashwagandha can reduce the level of cortisol and help you get rid of the problem.

Boosts fertility in men

One of the major reasons behind infertility in men is a low level of testosterone hormone. And, getting Ashwagandha supplements can actually significantly increase its level and improve your reproductive health. This is what a study published in the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine states. Ashwagandha also increases the production of happy hormones like serotonin and reduces stress, another reason behind infertility. The herb can improve your sperm quality and help you make your partner pregnant.