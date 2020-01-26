Getting away from the hustle and bustle of city life is something almost everyone loves. Who would ditch the plan of going on a trip? Very few by their choice. Travelling is not only filled with fun and excitement but also keeps you from various health ailments. Yes, scientists have already proven the health benefits of travelling. This means something as simple and pleasurable as travelling can act as an alternative therapy. Isn’t it exciting? If you wish to know how exactly travelling helps you be healthy and strong, read further.

Enhances immunity

The way vaccination makes you immune to certain diseases and conditions, exposure to a little dust enhances your body and gut health. While you travel, your body gets in contact with a number of different germs and bacteria. This is what helps your body adapt to them and make itself stronger to fight against infections. This means, travelling frequently can increase the level of antibodies inside your system.

Brings down stress level

It is easy to get stressed out from the daily work pressure. Taking out time and stepping out of the city can be a booster for your mind. As you travel, you breathe more air. This increases level of oxygen in the body. Also, experiencing something new and being away from the monotonous work of every day keeps you cheerful and keeps stress and anxiety at bay. Travelling is an alternative therapy that works best when someone is depressed. Change of place, environment and people makes your brain fresh and keeps your mood happy.

Improves cardiovascular health

If you wish to keep heart ailments like a heart attack, heart failure or hypertension at bay, travelling is one of the best options to opt for. According to a Framingham Heart Study, people who travel more are at reduced risk of developing heart attack than those who travel very less or not at all. This happens because of low stress and anxiety level as these are two major factors associated with the onset of cardiovascular diseases.