As you grow old, certain skin conditions like dark spots, blemishes, dark circles, acne, etc. come into the picture and start hampering your glowing beauty. A dermatological issue, dark spots affect almost everyone at some point of time in life. Also known as hyperpigmentation, dark spots occur when your skin starts producing excessive melanin which a pigment responsible for our skin colour. It also gives colour to hair and eyes.

The colour of dark spots depends on your skin tone. They are not painful and are not a severe condition. But may come as a downer for your beauty and personality. There are various factors including hormonal changes, sun damage, inflammation, side effects of medications etc., that can potentially cause dark spots. There is a plethora of ways to get rid of these ugly dark spots. From using an array of cosmetic products claiming to be safe to go for dermatological procedures, you can get help from anything. But, be prepared for some kind of side-effects post their use. If you wish to use something natural that has no side-effect, here are are the natural remedies you can opt for.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a strong healing agent that can heal dark spots effectively. Also, its daily use can stabilize the levels of melanin in your body cells, says a research published in the Journal of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery. To bid adieu to dark spots, all you need to do is to apply aloe vera gel directly to the dark spots and leave it there for around 30 minutes. Post that, rinse it with lukewarm water.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Being rich in vitamin C, the use of apple cider vinegar can even your skin tone and make you glow. This nutrient is known to be a strong depigmenting agent that can decrease the production of melanin in the skin. To use it, mix equal amounts of apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl and apply directly on the dark spots. Rinse off with lukewarm water after 10 minutes and then apply a good moisturizer.

Oatmeal

Inflammatory conditions are responsible for the onset of dark spots. Applying oatmeal can help you get rid of dark spots due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It is also helpful in removing acne and pruritus. To use it, make a thick paste by mixing oatmeal and water. Apply it on the affected part and leave it there for around 20 minutes. After that, rinse off with water.