Do your wrinkles bother you? Do you want to erase the fine lines? If yes, start eating mindfully. Yes, you read it right. Something as basic as eating the right food can help you get rid of your ageing symptoms. Though it is a natural process, various lifestyle changes like stress, smoking, drinking, and exposure to ultraviolet radiation increase your chance of getting the wrinkles early in life. However, it can be delayed by opting for some smart ways. To make the most of your skin’s appearance, avoid exposing your skin to the sunlight. In case you go out a lot, make sure you wear full-sleeved shirts and sunglasses. Also, apply a good sunscreen that has the ability to block both UVA and UVB rays. Using a good moisturizer and quitting smoking can help too. As far as food are concerned, below is how they can help in making your skin look radiant and younger.

Papaya

Loaded with essential minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, papaya can help you get rid of the wrinkles. According to a study published in the journal PLOS One, papaya works in this regard by fighting against the free radicals that are known to cause fine lines. The anti-inflammatory properties of this superfood help the body get rid of the dead skin and get a glowing and vibrant face. To use papaya for this purpose, apply a papaya mask on your face at night and wash it with cold water the next day.

Blueberry

Blueberry is jam-packed with important nutrients like vitamins A, C, and antioxidants like anthocyanin. These powerful nutrients help in protecting your skin from damage caused by ultraviolet rays and stress, two factors associated with the onset of ageing. Also, collagen loss is considered as one of the most common causes behind ageing and blueberry can help to prevent its loss. All you need to do is to make blueberry smoothie nad have every day in the morning.

Broccoli

This anti-inflammatory food is knwon as an anti-ageing powerhouse. Containing vitamins C and K, folate, calcium, and a variety of antioxidants, broccoli can help in the production of collagen and make your skin look young. Steam broccoli and have it as a snack every day for better effects.