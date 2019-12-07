Are you working out to lose weight? Do you also keep track of your food portion? If yes, you are going right. Weight loss is a long and difficult process that needs motivation, persistence and the right information. It is normal to feel low and demotivated at times while going through the challenging process of weight loss. The major cause of this is the seemingly never-ending process. So, what if we tell you that some simple kitchen ingredients can help you make the weight loss process faster? Interesting? Read further to know about those ingredients and how they help in burning calories.

Cayenne

It contains a compound called cayenne, that is known to have thermogenic properties. This means that having cayenne can increase your body temperature and to make it normal, your body will lose calories. This can boost your metabolism and help you lose weight. The use of cayenne can also suppress appetite and prevent the build-up of body fat.

Cumin

Cumin has the ability to burn fat. This Indian spice contains phytosterols that are known to regulate the absorption of cholesterol in the body. Moreover, cumin is also helpful in enhancing your memory and reducing stress.

Ginger

This superfood can suppress your appetite and promote fat burning. Also, it can boost your body’s metabolism. Ginger contains a compound called gingerol that can increase the level of good cholesterol in the body. It can also regulate your blood sugar level. Moreover, this Indian spice helps in the secretion of leptin, a protein that encourages fat burning.

Turmeric

Containing a significant compound called curcumin, turmeric can prevent you from becoming obese. It can do so by increasing your body’s metabolism rate. Also, it helps in fighting against debilitating conditions like cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.