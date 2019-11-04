For how many hours do you sleep? Do you get quality sleep? Thinking why are we asking these questions? Well, getting good sleep has been associated with a great memory and a healthy body. According to research published in the journal Science, your brain reacts positively whilst you sleep. The neurons actually rest and blood flows out of the head. Soon after that cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flows in with a pulsing wave. This wave helps in flushing out the toxins in the brain and also helps in restoring memory impairing proteins.

Well, this is not the first time that sleep has been linked to health benefits. Getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep every day is known to boost your immunity, enhance problem-solving skills, prevent the onset of depression, and help you maintain a healthy weight. During sleep, your body cells perform some of the most vital functions like healing the damaged cells, recharging your heart and recovering the body from the stress of the entire day’s work. So, if you are someone who sacrifices his/her sleep for an episode of a Netflix series or for work, you need to rethink about your habit. It can potentially lead to cardiovascular diseases, lack of sexual drive, depression, etc. Sleep deprivation can negatively impact your short and long-term memory, make it troublesome for you to concentrate, and affect your balance.

Sleep plays an important role when it comes to controlling your body temperature and using energy. It is also significant for your growth and repairing of tissues. In case you want to shed those extra kilos, you should start sleeping more. Doing that can regulate your appetite and prevent you from overeating. Additionally, it can keep your blood sugar and insulin sensitivity under control, keeping diabetes at bay. In case you are prone to inflammation, then also you need to hit the bed.