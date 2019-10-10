Globally, infertility is an increasing problem these days. One of the major reasons behind this is unhealthy sperm quality. And that happens due to a hectic and stressful lifestyle. Male fertility can make it difficult for the female partner to conceive. To improve the quality of your sperm, you need to pick the right food.

According to a recent study conducted at the University of Sheffield, eating tomatoes can boost up the sperm quality. Scientists explain that tomatoes are rich in an essential nutrient called lycopene, which is responsible for improving the shape, size, and the overall quality of sperm. This nutrient is associated with an array of other benefits. Let us have a look at them.

Protects you from developing cancer

Having antioxidative properties, lycopene can reduce the oxidative stress in the body and also help in flushing out the free radicals, which are associated with the onset of cancer. Eating tomatoes daily can provide you protection from certain kinds of cancers like breast and prostate cancer. Additionally, it is capable of reducing the spread of renal cell carcinoma, which is one of the most common kinds of malignant kidney tumour.

Prevents vision loss

One of the most common causes of vison loss is oxidative stress. And, lycopene present in tomatoes can help in preventing and reducing this stress. Additionally, the progression of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts can also be controlled by lycopene. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help in this regard.

Helps in better brain function

Lycopene present in tomatoes can potentially reduce the cell damage in the brain and help in boosting the brain function. Notably, one of the major reasons behind Alzheimer’s disease (a progressive disorder of the brain) is the degeneration of brain cells. This clearly means that adding tomatoes in your daily diet can reduce the complications of this disease and also help in improving the lives of people affected by Alzheimer’s disease.