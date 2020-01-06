Scientifically known as Arachis hypogea, peanuts have their origin in South America. Being jam-packed with various nutrients including antioxidants, fibers, vitamins, proteins, polyphenols, etc., peanuts can help you be fit and fine if consumed on a daily basis. Additionally, this spreading has 20 amino acids that are known to keep diseases at bay and promote longevity. Here, we give enough scientifically proven reasons to have peanut butter on a daily basis.

Boosts cardiovascular health

According to a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, consuming peanut butter on a daily basis makes you less likely to die from cardiovascular diseases. The spread can potentially reduce the level of bad cholesterol in the body. Notably, LDL is the culprit behind the formation of plaque in the blood vessels and blockage in the flow of blood. Peanut butter also protects you against inflammation that contributes to the onset of heart ailments.

Helps in weight loss

Eating peanut butter as a snack in the morning can keep you satiated later in the day. This is because it is rich in nutrients providing energy. A feeling of fullness prevents overeating and contributes to weight loss. According to the research published in the Journal of Nutrition, having peanut butter every day is one of the effective ways to increase palatability without leading to weight gain.

Treats erectile dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction is basically the inability to maintain an erection. It is one of the most prevalent sexual problems in men. According to researchers in the field, amino acid, arginine can help in the treatment of ED. And, peanut butter is a rich source of arginine. Additionally, eating peanut butter along with a herbal supplement called pycnogenol can provide better treatment for the problem.