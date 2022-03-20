Actors and influencers always make sure to tell their fans about the importance of being fit and healthy. Deepika Padukone believes that drinking water while working is one of the steps to remain hydrated.Also Read - After Neon Bikini, Deepika Padukone's Photos in Black Bikini From Pathaan Sets in Spain go Viral

On Saturday night, Deepika took to Instagram and dropped a fun reel featuring her favourite water sipper. "Just the two of us," she captioned the clip. In the video, we can see a compilation of Deepika enjoying sipping water from her water bottle while shooting for projects on the sets.

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Sharing it, the ‘Piku’ actress asked her fans, “What should I name my sipper? ” As soon as Deepika shared the video, fans chimed into the comment section to give their suggestions. “Deep-sip’ name is the best,” a social media user commented. “Dippy-Sippy,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for ‘Pathaan’ in Spain with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also star in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

(With ANI inputs)