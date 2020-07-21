Having sex at least once a week halves the risk of early death, say researchers, adding that regular action between the sheets is linked to lower odds of dying from cancer, heart disease and other illness. Also Read - Do You Have Diabetes? Your Sexual Health May be Compromised

According to researchers from Washington University in the US, sex is equivalent to "moderate intensity exercise," and has similar health benefits for those partaking.

For the findings, the research team picked more than 15,000 adults. They had an average age of 39 and were quizzed on their sex lives for around 11 years, the mirror.co.uk reported.

The researchers found that almost three quarters engaged in sexual activity at least once a month and 36 per cent at least once a week.

Over the course of the lengthy study, 228 died, including 62 from cancer and 29 from cardiovascular disease.

The study showed that those who had sex weekly were 49 per cent less likely to die than those who only had sex once a year or less.

Their odds of dying from cardiovascular disease were 21 per cent less and from cancer 69 per cent lower.

According to the media reports, The researchers said that sex releases feel-good chemicals, which boost mental health and promote the activity of “natural killer cells”.

Those cells lower the risk of cancer and viral illness, prevent infections of the lungs and improve other conditions, such as asthma, they claimed.