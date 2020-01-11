With time, the average age of people is decreasing worldwide. One of the major reasons behind this is unhealthy lifestyle habits. People, these days are recklessly into smoking, drinking, and eating fast food. The increasing pollution, global warming, and many other factors also play a major role in reducing your longevity. If you wish to live longer, you need to make sure to lead a healthy life and stay away from enemies of longevity including smoking, drinking, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and an unhealthy diet.

According to a recent research published in the journal The BMJ, bidding adieu to these 5 habits may add years to your life. Read further to know how exactly they reduce your age.

Smoking

The harmful and poisonous substances present in cigarettes, when enter your bloodstream, stimulate the production of happy hormones. However, soon this feeling results in sadness, stress, and anxiety when you stop smoking. Also, smoking leads to buildup of plaque in the blood vessels and causes high blood pressure, the formation of clot, or even heart attack. All these problems can eventually lead to death before the actual time.

Drinking

Too much drinking can cause inflammation in your liver, which is a significant organ that breaks down harmful substances and flush them out of your body. Inflammation can make it difficult for the liver to work optimally leading to the accumulation of toxic substances. This can cause alcoholic liver disease. Drinking also increases blood sugar levels and damages your pancreas.

Obesity

Obesity means having the body mass index more than normal. Severe obesity puts you at an increased risk of developing sleep apnea, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, etc. Notably, the high level of sugar in your arteries can make your arteries stiff leading to a heart attack whereas hypertension is a major risk factor of stroke.

Sedentary lifestyle

A sedentary lifestyle leads to obesity which is already linked to various heart diseases and kidney disease. Also, as explained earlier, excessive weight can make you susceptible to an array of health ailments.

Unhealthy diet

These days, most of the people love eating junk food, which contain a high level of bad cholesterol, sodium, sugar, and less fiber. Notably, bad cholesterol in the body can make you likely to suffer from hypertension, diabetes, and even cancer. And, as we already know, these health issues can eventually claim your life.