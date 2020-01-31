Do you love eating tofu, natto, and miso? If not, start having them as researchers have found that consuming these fermented soy products can lower your mortality risk by at least 10 per cent. According to the study published in the journal The BMJ, a higher intake of these food keeps you healthy and reduces your likelihood of suffering from various chronic conditions that may claim your life.

This clearly means that fermented soy products are super healthy and have stronger health benefits. Various studies in the field have revealed that the fermentation of soy products allows them to convert certain essential nutrients like potassium, calcium, selenium, zinc, copper, etc. into their more soluble form making it easier for the body to extract them and use for the bodily functions. Also, certain yeasts used for the fermentation make the product extremely healthy by adding a huge quantity of biotin, thiamin, and nicotinic in it.

Fermented soy food products have also found to have cardiovascular benefits. They reduce your likelihood of dying from heart ailments by decreasing the level of cholesterol in the body. It slows down the progression of atherosclerosis, which is a medical condition that occurs when your arteries become narrow and hard because of the accumulation of plaque around their walls.

If you are at an increased risk of developing cancer, then also soy food can act as a saviour. Having strong anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant benefits, they reduce the inflammation in the body and also neutralize the free radicals, that are already associated with the onset of cancer. Fermented soy food are helpful for the digestive system too. They improve the health of your digestive tract by balancing the number of good and bad bacteria inside. If you are having joint problems, eating tofu, natto, and miso can help you by lubricating your joints and helping you get rid of the debilitating pain.