Black salt is quite popular in Indian houses due to its medicinal properties. It is recommended to people with hypertension. Black salt serves many other significant purposes too. From reducing heartburn to relieving muscle cramps, and improving digestion, black salt does it all for you. It contains a sulfurous compound that is super healthy and has a pungent smell. In Ayurveda, black salt is popular as a cooling salt and is considered quite healthy. Read further to know how consuming this salt can keep you fit. Also Read - Too Much Salt in Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Helps in Weight Loss

Black salt helps in getting the body of your dreams by preventing accumulation of fats in the body. Also, unlike white salt, black salt is low in sodium. This is a good thing when it comes to losing weight. High sodium intake is known to increase appetite and lead to weight gain. This is what a study published in Systematic Reviews revealed. Also Read - Trending News Today, March 4, 2020: TikTok's Salt Challenge is Very Dangerous as People Swallow Lots of Salt in One go

Can Cure Stomach Ailments

If you are experiencing bloating or constipation, black salt is what you need to consume. It works by reducing reflux action and improving digestion. Also, this salt has laxative properties that help in making stool softer to be flushed out from anus smoothly.

Reduces Water Retention

One of the major reasons behind water retention is excess consumption of sodium. And black salt is low in this mineral compared to white salt. Also, black salt prevents accumulation of fluids in the tissues or cavities.