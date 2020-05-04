One of the delicious fruits, cherry is perfect to eat in summer. It is packed with essential minerals, vitamins, and various powerful compounds. Being rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, cherry can reduce oxidative stress in the body and prevent premature ageing. It can also reduce your risk of developing chronic conditions. It has various other incredible heath benefits too. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Weight Loss: Not Workouts, These Lifestyles Changes Can Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos

Helps in Weight Loss

If you are looking for perfect food to lose weight effectively, don't forget to add cherry in your daily diet. It is low in calories and rich in vitamins that are known to boost body's metabolism. Also, containing moderate level of water, this red coloured fruit can flush out toxins from the body.

Improves Heart Health

Cherry is packed with potassium and polyphenol antioxidants, that help in improving heart health. Potassium actually removes excess sodium and also regulates your blood pressure. And, polyphenol antioxidants protect you against cellular damage and reduce inflammation.

Improves Sleep

Having cherries on a regular basis can improve your sleep. They work due to their high concentration of plant compound. Also, the fruit contains a substance called melatonin, that helps in regulating sleep-wake cycle.

Delays Ageing

Cherries are rich in antioxidants that fight against free radicals that contribute to ageing. They make your skin look younger and healthier. Even if you have dark spots on your skin, cherries can be helpful. You need to prepare cherry puree and add a pinch of turmeric in it. Also add honey and mix well. Now, apply the paste on your face and leave for around 10 minutes. rinse off with water.